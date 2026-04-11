Blue Dart Express Reports No Data Breach in Low Severity Cyber Incident, Says Risk Contained

Blue Dart Express Limited has reported a low severity cyber security incident identified within its parent group, with no breach of sensitive or customer data. |

Mumbai: Blue Dart Express has flagged a cybersecurity incident, but the company says the situation was minor and swiftly brought under control.

Identifies Security Incident

Blue Dart Express Limited disclosed that a cybersecurity incident was detected within its parent group. The issue, identified as low severity, primarily involved phishing and impersonation risks rather than any direct system compromise. The company clarified that the incident did not originate from core operational systems affecting logistics or delivery services.

No Data Breach Reported

The company confirmed that no sensitive information or customer data was breached during the incident. It emphasized that business-critical systems and operational data remained secure throughout. The risk classification as low severity reflects the limited scope of exposure, with no evidence of unauthorized access to confidential or financial information.

Swift Containment Measures

Upon identifying the issue, immediate remedial steps were taken to mitigate potential risks. The company stated that the incident has been fully assessed and contained, preventing escalation. Authorities, including CERT-In, were notified in line with regulatory requirements, ensuring transparency and compliance with cybersecurity reporting norms.

Minimal Business Impact

Blue Dart reported no significant financial impact or disruption to business operations as a result of the incident. The company maintained continuity across its services, indicating that the event did not interfere with its logistics network or customer deliveries. The absence of operational impact highlights the effectiveness of its response mechanisms and internal controls. The incident underscores the importance of vigilance in cybersecurity, even as Blue Dart reassures stakeholders that its systems and data remain secure and its operations unaffected.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing dated April 10, 2026, and does not include information from external sources or independent verification.