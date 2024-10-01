 Blue Dart Express Zooms More Than 7% On NSE After Announcing Shipping Price Increase Of 9% To 12%
Vikrant DurgaleUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
The shares of Blue Dart Express zoomed more than 7 per cent on Indian stock exchanges in the opening hour of the market after the company announced a price hike (general price increase) of the shipments effective from January 1, Blue Dart said in an exchange filing.

The Blue Dart rang the opening bell at Rs 8,400.00 per share on the National Stock Exchange and went on to touch the day-high level of Rs 8,792.50 per share.

The stock has recorded a 52-week high level of Rs 9,488.70 as well as an all-time high of Rs 9,640.00 per share on the Indian bourses. The stock was trading around Rs 8,720.00 per share on the national stock exchange.

Price adjustment from 2025

The company stated that the pricing adjustments for 2025, which include cost rationalisation and inflationary adjustments, are intended to partially offset spiralling long-term costs, such as rising input costs for operations, such as infrastructure and airline operating costs.

Beginning on January 1, Blue Dart will execute the General Price Increase (GPI).

Average price increase

According to a statement from Blue Dart, the average price increase will be between 9 and 12 per cent, depending on product variability and the shipping profile.

Company financials

Blue Dart Express, a logistics company, announced on Friday that its consolidated net profit for the June quarter of 2024–25 decreased by 12.82 percent to Rs 53.42 crore.

In April-June FY24, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 61.28 crore, as per a regulatory filing made by Blue Dart Express.

Nonetheless, operating revenue increased by 8.5 per cent to Rs 1,342.71 crore from Rs 1,237.55 crore in the previous year.

At Rs 1,279.76 crore, the total expenses for the June quarter of FY25 increased by 9.81 per cent. With Rs 1,351.79 crore in total income, it was 8.33 per cent more than the same period last year.

