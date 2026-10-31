NGT Slams Bhopal Municipal Corporation Over Incomplete Report On 50 Illegal Plastic Recycling Units, Demands Detailed Action Report Within Four Weeks | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT) came down heavily on Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), pulling it up for submitting an incomplete compliance report on 50 illegal plastic recycling units and failing to provide details of action taken against them, enforcement of the single-use plastic ban and scientific disposal of e-waste.

During a hearing on Thursday, the tribunal observed that the BMC's compliance report dated September 9, 2026, did not adequately address the issues raised in the proceedings. It directed the authorities to submit detailed information within four weeks.

The hearing involved a suo motu case and a petition filed by Anil Kumar Verma, which were heard together by a bench comprising Justice Shiv Kumar Singh and expert member Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi.

Details of action against 50 units sought

The tribunal sought unit-wise details of action taken against 50 illegal plastic recycling units operating in Bhopal. It also asked BMC to explain the measures taken to enforce the single-use plastic ban and ensure proper e-waste disposal.

The bench highlighted the environmental risks associated with plastic waste, observing that discarded plastic breaks down into smaller particles and can contaminate soil and water. Chemicals released from plastic waste in landfills can seep into groundwater, while surface runoff can carry pollutants into rivers and lakes.

Authorities given four weeks

The state government's counsel informed the tribunal that information was being collected from the departments concerned. The bench directed the authorities to compile the data and submit a comprehensive report within four weeks, with copies to be shared with all parties.

It also directed respondents 3, 4 and 5 in Verma's petition to file their replies. Respondents yet to comply with earlier directions were asked to submit reports on compliance with the NGT's Jan 21, 2026, order.

Similar case before High Court

During the proceedings, respondent 12 referred to a 2018 petition concerning similar issues in Gwalior, pending before Madhya Pradesh High Court's Jabalpur bench.

The NGT directed that a copy be circulated among the parties to facilitate arguments on the maintainability of the proceedings. The matter will next be heard on January 7, 2027.