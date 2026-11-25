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Mumbai: Highway Infrastructure Limited has secured a work order worth approximately ₹12 crore for the development and construction of its Highway Aerocity residential project in Madhya Pradesh, strengthening its presence in the real estate and infrastructure development sector.

The company announced the development through an exchange filing on November 25, 2026. The contract value excludes applicable Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Highway Aerocity Project Details

The residential development is located at Village Garakhedi in Tehsil Bagli, Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh. The work order covers development and construction activities associated with the Highway Aerocity residential project, adding to the company's existing business portfolio.

Highway Infrastructure clarified that the final contract value could vary depending on prevailing site conditions and project execution requirements. The announcement did not disclose the number of residential units, project area or expected sales revenue.

Two-Year Execution Timeline

Highway Infrastructure expects to complete the construction and development work within two years. The execution timeline provides visibility into the company's upcoming construction activities in Madhya Pradesh.

Arun Kumar Jain, Managing Director of Highway Infrastructure Limited, described the mandate as an important milestone in strengthening the company's presence in the real estate segment. The development also reflects the company's continued participation in residential infrastructure projects alongside its established business operations.

Read Also Highway Infrastructure Secures ₹24.46 Crore NHAI Toll Operations Contract

Diversified Business Portfolio

Incorporated in 2006, Highway Infrastructure Limited operates across three major business verticals, including tollway collection, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and real estate development.

The company has established an operational presence across 11 states and one union territory, giving it a geographically diversified business footprint.

Real Estate Expansion

The latest ₹12 crore work order adds another residential development assignment to Highway Infrastructure's project portfolio. While tollway collection and EPC remain part of its diversified operations, the Highway Aerocity project represents another step towards expanding its real estate business.

The financial contribution from the residential project will depend on construction progress, site conditions and the eventual contract value during the stipulated two-year execution period.

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