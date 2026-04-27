Mumbai Real Estate: Listed Developers Tighten Grip On Land Deals; MMR Records 7 Transactions In FY2026

MMR remains active in land deals as listed developers strengthen hold on India’s property market | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 27: India’s real estate market is seeing a steady consolidation led by large, listed developers, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) emerging as a key but measured contributor to land acquisition activity in FY2026, according to data released by ANAROCK Group.

Nationwide land deals in FY2026

Across the country, a total of 111 land deals spanning over 2,994 acres were closed in FY2026. Of these, listed developers accounted for 54 deals covering more than 1,433 acres—capturing a 49% share of total transactions and 48% of the land area.

MMR among top contributors

In MMR, seven land deals were concluded for over 51 acres, placing the region among the top contributors after Bengaluru and Pune. While Bengaluru led with 17 deals for over 293 acres, Pune saw eight deals for about 78 acres, followed closely by MMR’s activity.

ANAROCK highlights listed players’ dominance

“Our latest data shows that listed realty players account for an impressive 49% share of all land deals in FY2026. This means they drove nearly one of every two transactions during the year,” said Anuj Puri. “A total of 111 land deals covering 2,994+ acres were sealed nationwide, with 54 deals over 1,433 acres executed by listed developers alone.”

Top developers by acquisitions

Among key players, Godrej Properties led with 17 deals across 443.5 acres, followed by Brigade Group with eight deals spanning nearly 81 acres.

Deal volume declines, acquisitions stay strong

Despite a decline in total deal volume—from 143 in FY2025 to 111 in FY2026—listed players maintained strong acquisition momentum. “Land acquisition is increasingly capital-intensive and regulation-driven. Listed developers have a clear edge due to easier access to institutional capital and transparent balance sheets,” Puri said.

Organised players dominate housing supply

The dominance of organised players is also reflected in housing supply trends. Listed and Grade A developers accounted for 45% of new housing supply across the top seven cities in FY2026. However, in MMR, their share stood at 24%, indicating that smaller developers still hold a significant presence in the region.

Cautious launches amid uncertainty

Experts say that while land buying remains robust among large developers, actual project launches may remain calibrated amid global macroeconomic uncertainties and moderating housing demand.

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Flight to trust reshaping market

The trend highlights a gradual “flight to trust” in India’s property market, with homebuyers increasingly favouring established developers—a shift that is reshaping land ownership patterns across key urban centres, including Mumbai.

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