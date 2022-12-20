Hero MotoCorp adds fresh appeal to Xpulse portfolio in premium segment

Further strengthening its commitment towards adding youthful and thrilling offerings to its premium portfolio, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today launched the all-new XPulse 200T 4Valve.

With enhanced touring capabilities, superior state-of-the-art technology, and clear advances in the areas of design and performance, the all-new Hero XPulse 200T 4V is set to write another chapter in the XPulse’s success story.

Equipped with a 200cc 4 Valve Oil Cooled Engine, the modern tourer offers 6% more power and 5% added torque, thereby ensuring a relaxed and stress-free ride all day long at higher speeds.

Thanks to the re-tuned power-torque curve and revised transmission ratio, customers can enjoy every journey. The motorcycle comes loaded with a variety of intelligent assistance systems including best-in-class turn-by-turn navigation, LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, gear indicator, trip meter and service reminder, that make your journey even safer and more comfortable.

The XPulse 200T 4 Valve is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at an attractive price of INR 1,25,726.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp said, “XPulse has built a robust position among motorcycling enthusiasts in India, and we are certain that this trend will be further strengthened with the launch of the new Hero XPulse 200T 4V."

"Offering a distinctive experience to riders, the Hero XPulse 200T 4V truly comes in an all-new avatar, with its bold, youthful, and retro design elements. An embodiment of endless highways, and the dream of freedom, the new motorcycle is engineered to deliver an unmatched touring experience with utmost comfort and performance.”

Hero XPulse 200T 4V is expected to further grow the ever-expanding XCLAN, a community riding platform of XPulse 200 riders. XCLAN membership provides access to a world of exclusive benefits to help customers get the most out of their ownership experience