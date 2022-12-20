UPL ranked no. 1 for sustainability performance for third year running by Sustainalytics

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

UPL Ltd, a global provider of sustainable agricultural solutions, has been ranked the highest performing top-tier global crop protection company in Sustainalytics’ 2022 ESG Risk Rating.

This marks the third year in a row UPL has been ranked in this industry leadership position for overall sustainability performance by Sustainalytics.

UPL’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk score of 21.4 reflects the lowest ESG Risk amongst a peer group of global crop protection companies.

UPL’s ESG risk in Sustainalytics categories of Human Capital, Community Relations, Business Ethics, and Carbon Footprint were considered low or negligible. UPL’s 2022 score, an 8% improvement on last year’s index, follows significant year-on-year advancement in the Sustainalytics’ rankings.

Jai Shroff, Global CEO, UPL Ltd., said: “We are proud that Sustainalytics has once again recognised the hard work UPL have been doing. At UPL, we have continued our commitment to Reimagining Sustainability in everything we do, working hand-in-hand with farmers, partners, and stakeholders to achieve this goal."

"I am convinced UPL have the most agile and performance-oriented culture to execute a transformational strategy across the globe, and to further our mission to support farmers and food systems alike.”

Sustainalytics provides ESG research, ratings, and data to institutional investors and companies, and produces an annual report into the sustainability performance of companies working in a range of sectors.

The criteria assessed by Sustainalytics includes UPL’s successes in managing Corporate Governance, Community Relations, Business Ethics, and Carbon footprint.