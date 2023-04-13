 HCL Tech's digital business chief Anand Birje steps down
HCL Tech said it continues to have a stable senior talent pipeline and would announce the new leadership shortly.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 10:17 PM IST
IT company HCL Technologies' digital business service head Anand Birje has resigned, the firm said on Thursday. Birje was based out of San Francisco. He has been with HCL Technologies for the last 20 years.

"Anand Birje, head of Digital Business Services has decided to leave HCL Technologies Ltd to pursue another opportunity.

Anand joined HCL Tech in 2003 in Infrastructure Services sales, moved on to lead the D&A practice in 2017 and later became the head of Digital Business Services in 2021," the company said in a regulatory filing.

There have been several churns of high-level officials in Indian technology companies, including the exits of Infosys president Mohit Joshi and Tata Consultancy Services CEO Rajesh Gopinathan.

"Anand will continue to serve till May 5, 2023. We deeply appreciate his contributions to the company," HCL Tech said.

