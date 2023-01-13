HCL Tech to modernise IT operations of insurance co State Farm | Image: HCL Tech (Representative)

HCL Technologies Ltd. announced in an exchange filing that insurance company State Farm has chosen the company to modernize its information technology service desk and infrastructure operations.

HCL Tech will leverage its differentiated portfolio and proven execution capabilities to accelerate the modernisation of its hybrid cloud environment for State Farm.

This collaboration will further modernise State Farm's back-end IT services and infrastructure through automation, advanced technology tools and mature processes.

Some State Farm employees supporting this work will be transferred to HCL Tech to continue their important role in delivering cutting-edge technology services to State Farm.

State Farm provides of auto, home, and commercial insurance.

Read Also Godrej Properties acquires 60-acres land parcel in Chennai