e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGodrej Properties acquires 60-acres land parcel in Chennai

Godrej Properties acquires 60-acres land parcel in Chennai

The project will have a developable potential of approximately 1.6 million square feet

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
Image: Godrej Properties (Representative)
Follow us on

The real estate developer Godrej Properties Ltd., announced today that it has purchased 60 acres on an outright basis in the fast-developing micro market of Oragadam Junction, Chennai, via an exchange filing.

Spread across around 60 acres, the proposed project is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 1.6 million square feet of saleable area, consisting primarily of residential plotted development.

The site is strategically located in between Grand South Trunk road (GST road) and NH-4, just off Oragadam Junction (on the 6-lane SH-48) offering access to other parts of the city via Chennai Bypass Road, Chennai Tiruvallur High Road and Red Hills Road.

Read Also
Godrej Properties bags Rs 300 cr property in Gurugram to develop residential colony
article-image

Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are happy to add this land parcel to our portfolio. It fits with our strategy of deepening our presence across India's leading cities. We will aim to build an outstanding plotted development project in Chennai that creates long term value for its residents.”

Oragadam Junction is recognized as one of the fastest-growing business and largest industrial corridors in Chennai, with manufacturing facilities for 22 Fortune 500 companies spread across the industrial belt stretching from Sriperumbudur to Oragadam.

The area is well-connected via road and rail and offers good civil and social infrastructure, consisting of schools, colleges, hospitals, and retail outlets.

Read Also
Godrej Properties buys 62-acre land in Kurukshetra for development of residential plots
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Rupee falls 13 paise to 81.43 against dollar

Rupee falls 13 paise to 81.43 against dollar

Godrej Properties acquires 60-acres land parcel in Chennai

Godrej Properties acquires 60-acres land parcel in Chennai

Petrol, diesel prices, Jan 13: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices, Jan 13: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Opening Bell: Indices open negative; Sensex down 125 points, Nifty below 17900

Opening Bell: Indices open negative; Sensex down 125 points, Nifty below 17900

Eknath Shinde has vision to enable every person with help of technology, says Anand Madia, OSD to...

Eknath Shinde has vision to enable every person with help of technology, says Anand Madia, OSD to...