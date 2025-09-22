 PM Ujjwala Yojana Adds 2.5 Million More To 105.8 Million Households
PM Ujjwala Yojana Adds 2.5 Million More To 105.8 Million Households

A ministry filing announces that in nine years, India has achieved a milestone of enabling 105.8 million households with the PM Ujjwala Yojana.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi with a PMUY Benefactor |

India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Monday announced that India had reached a milestone of enabling 10.5.8 million households or nearly 10.58 crore families.

The ministry announced on X that it had empowered 25 lakhs new beneficiaries with Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). The ministry notification read, "Continuing its mission to provide clean cooking fuel across the nation, the PM Ujjwala Yojana is welcoming 25 lakh new beneficiaries. With an expenditure of Rs 676 crores, this expansion grows the Ujjwala family to a remarkable 10.58+ crore households."

Ujjawala has become a game-changer for women's empowerment. It directly tackles the health hazards of traditional cooking, liberating women from smoke-filled kitchens and saving them valuable time. We are committed to building a healthier, smoke-free India.

WHAT IS PM UJJWALA YOJANA

In 2016, Indian government announced a scheme to provide free Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) connections to women in households below the poverty line (BPL). As part of PMUY, the Indian government provides support in the form of a free LPG cylinder, filled gas cylinder, and a hotplate.

On X, the ministry posted,

