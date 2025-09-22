 Axis Bank's Navratri Reel Touches Live Wire; X Users Complain Disrespect To Hindu Festival
On X, many unverified X profiles started questioning the plot of Axis Bank's latest commercial. Many users also complained if Axis Bank was right in showing a Hindu festival in this manner.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 07:51 PM IST
Screen grab from Axis Bank Ad Commercial From The Bank's Official YouTube |

Private lender Axis Bank is trending on social media circles after releasing its latest social-media reel 'Dil Se Open Celebrations' that promises offers and discounts on credit cards and EMI products during the Navratri season. Some X users, many of them unverified, reacted to the manner in which the reel portrayed India's Navratri festival.

In the 20-second short reel, a girl is shown playing the 'Dandiya'. The girl spots a known person and curiously asks "Tame?" (You, in Gujarati language). The camera pans and focuses on the protagonist - Santa Claus.

The girl asks, "Itni Jaldi?"

To which Santa Claus replies, "Dil Se, celebration jaldi shuru ho gaya..."

Many X users objected to the content of the video. Some found that "Navratri with Santa Claus" was disrespectful. Some even questioned if Axis Bank would, "show Krishna in a Christmas ad" and if not, "Then why Santa in Navratri?"

Some even threatened to deactivate their accounts with the bank, unless they corrected their messaging.

Here are some posts from X:

Some years ago, the jewellery brand Tanishq had to pull back a 43-second ad commercial based on interfaith couple. In the Tanishq ad, a pregnant Hindu bride was attending a baby shower organized by her Muslim in-laws. The commercial for Tanishq's product line called "Ekatvam" was accused of "promoting love jihad".

Axis Bank's Navratri Reel Touches Live Wire; X Users Complain Disrespect To Hindu Festival

Axis Bank's Navratri Reel Touches Live Wire; X Users Complain Disrespect To Hindu Festival

