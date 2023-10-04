HAL Hands Over LCA Tejas Twin Seater To IAF In Presence Of Raksha Rajya Mantri | Twitter/@hvtiaf

HAL handed over the first LCA Tejas twin seater to the Indian Air Force in the presence of Raksha Rajya Mantri, Ajay Bhatt at a ceremony on Wednesday, the company announced through an exchange filing.

It is a huge boost to self-reliance, said the minister in his address to the packed audience. "I am proud to be part of this historic occasion and salute the spirit of HAL which has been spearheading Swadeshi manufacturing in defence", he said. He unveiled the twin seater LCA.

"In all, the development of LCA Tejas has also brought about a shift in our approach to defence procurement. It has demonstrated that India has the talent, knowledge and capability to design, develop and manufacture world-class fighters", he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said that IAF would be going forward to procure 97 more LCAs and with this it will have 220 LCAs in its inventory.

C B Ananthakrishnan, CMD (Add!. Charge), HAL said that the company is committed to deliver all the twin seater aircraft pertaining to IOC and FOC contract to IAF in the current financial year. With this, we are moving one step closer towards achieving self-sufficiency on the fixed wing segment. These trainers also ensure smooth transition for the pilots from trainer to fighter aircraft in this class", he added.

The event was graced by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, C B Ananthakrishnan, HAL CMD (Add!. Charge), Mr Girish S Deodhare, Director General, ADA, A P V S Prasad, CE (A), CEMILAC, officials from IAF, MoD, DGAQA, DRDO, HAL and production partners. The Release to Service Document (RSD) and the Signalling out Certificate (SOC) were also handed over during the event.

