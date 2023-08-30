Bengaluru Road Rage: ISRO Scientist Attacked By Abusive Biker In HAL, Kicks His Car In Anger; Watch Dashcam Video

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a scientist form the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had to face road rage. The scientist was allegedly attacked by a person while he was inside his car and on his way to the office in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The scientist named Aashish Lamba said that while he was going to ISRO office a person who was driving a scooter and that too without helmet came in front his car suddenly, after Aashish applied brake the man stopped his scooter in front of his car and started abusing him. After that the person approached his car and kicked his tyres in a fit of rage. The incident occurred at the newly constructed HAL underpass at Old Airport Raod in Bengaluru.

Incident caught on camera

The whole incident was caught on the dashboard camera car of the car. Aashish Lamba shared the video on his social media account and said that the incident occurred on Tuesday (August 29). He narrated the ordeal on social media and said that "Yesterday during going to ISRO office, Near to newly constructed HAL underpass, a person on scooty (KA03KM8826) without helmet was driving recklessly and coming in front of our car suddenly and so We had to apply sudden brake."

Man kicked his car in anger

ISRO scientist Aashish Lamba further said that "He came to our car and started fighting. He kick my car two times and flew. Kindly please do the needful." Taking cognisance of the matter the Police have assured that the necessary action will be taken against the culprit. Bengaluru City Police commenting on his social media account said that the the incident has been noted and the concerned Police officer has been informed about the incident. They asked for the victim's mobile number to contact him in connection with the case. Social media users are also reacting to the incident that was faced by the ISRO scientist. They are demanding for immediate actions agaisnt the culprit.

Another incident of road rage with scientist

In another such incident, that took place in Bengaluru another scientist had to face road rage. The scientist identified as Ashutosh Singh, who is working as a scientist at the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences. He said that he had a narrow escape as he was chased by goons local goons at Rauthanahalli Main Road in Bengaluru. Around four miscreants tried to stop his car, but when he did not stop the car they chased him with swords.

Car attacked with swords

They attacked his car with swords and broke the back window of his car. He pleaded to the police for urgent action against the miscreants. He also said that he was traumatised by the inaction of the police in connection with the matter. He also said that the incident is very serious and have asked the authorities to take stringent action in connection with the matter.

