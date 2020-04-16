HAL gives over 300 Aerosol boxes to various state govts

As part of its continued fight against COVID-19, HAL has produced and handed over more than 300 Aerosol boxes to various state governments like Karnataka, UP, Maharashtra, AP, Telangana and Kerala to be used in hospitals, the company said in a statement.

It said, the transparent box acts as an insulator between the doctor and the patient, and it can significantly reduce the possibility of COVID-19 transmission to doctors and medical staff treating coronavirus patients.

The boxes are produced at various divisions of HAL across the country.

The results are encouraging and we can cater to more hospitals and states in this hour of need, HAL CMD R Madhavan said.

HAL management has already announced contribution of Rs 26.25 crore in PM-CARES fund, the company said.