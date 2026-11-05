Gujarat Alkalies Q2 FY27 Earnings Stage A Stunning Comeback As Net Profit Skyrockets 405% To ₹83 Crore, Revenue Surges 25% To ₹1,358 Crore In A Strong September Quarter Performance

Gujarat Alkalies |

Mumbai: Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL) reported a sharp increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, with profit after tax rising 405 per cent year-on-year to ₹82.57 crore from ₹16.34 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's revenue from operations increased 25 per cent to ₹1,357.50 crore, compared with ₹1,083.19 crore in Q2 FY26, according to its unaudited financial results filed with the stock exchanges on November 5.

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Q2 Performance

Consolidated total income stood at ₹1,409.44 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹1,142.48 crore a year earlier. Total expenses increased to ₹1,307.34 crore from ₹1,129 crore. Power, fuel and other utility expenses rose to ₹421.81 crore from ₹306.70 crore, while finance costs stood at ₹15.35 crore. Profit before tax increased to ₹105.43 crore from ₹13.54 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit increased 50.2 per cent from ₹54.98 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations grew 9 per cent from ₹1,244.91 crore in the April-June quarter. However, profit before tax declined 5.5 per cent from ₹111.62 crore in the preceding quarter.

H1 Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated revenue from operations increased 18.9 per cent to ₹2,602.41 crore from ₹2,188.31 crore in H1 FY26. Net profit for the half-year stood at ₹137.55 crore, compared with ₹2.56 crore in the corresponding period last year. Profit before tax increased to ₹217.05 crore from ₹1.52 crore.

Joint Ventures And Other Developments

The company recorded a ₹3.33 crore share of profit from joint ventures and associates during the quarter. GACL operates under a single reportable segment, Chemicals. The company's shareholders also approved a dividend of ₹17.70 per equity share for FY26 at the annual general meeting held on September 25, 2026.

Auditor Disclosure

Statutory auditor Prakash Chandra Jain & Co. issued an unmodified limited-review conclusion on the financial results. The auditor's consolidated report also referred to financial information of joint ventures and associates reviewed by other auditors or certified by management. The results were approved by the board on November 5, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.