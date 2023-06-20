Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Appoints Dr. Hasmukh Adhia As Chairman and Director Of the Company |

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, through an exchange file on Tuesday informed that Government of Gujarat has appointed Dr. Hasmukh Adhia as Chairman and Director on the Board of Directors of the Company.

Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, lAS (Retd.) is a Gujarat Cadre officer of Indian Administrative Services belonging to 1981 batch. He possesses a degree of M. Corn. (Adv. Busi. Mangt.) P. G Diploma in Public Policy & Management (IIM) (Gold Medalist), Ph.D. in Yoga. He commands a very vast and varied experience.

As an lAS officer, Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, lAS (Retd.) has worked in various capacities covering a very wide spectrum of Government departments, both at State and Central level. Presently, he is Principal Advisor to Chief Minister of Gujarat. Before being appointed Principal Advisor to Chief Minister of Gujarat, Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, lAS (Retd.) had worked as Union Finance Secretary & Revenue Secretary in Government of India He is at present non-executive Chairman of Bank of Baroda, and also the Chancellor of Central University of Gujarat.

He serves as a member of Board of Governors of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. He serves as Vice President in Gujarat Energy Research and Management Institute (GERMI) and Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Gandhinagar

