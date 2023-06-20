SBI Card Allots 1,21,250 Equity shares As ESOP | SBI Card

SBI Card on Tuesday announced the allotment of 1,21,250 Equity shares to employees as stock option under SBI Card - Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 at the exercise price of Rs 152.10 per share, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity share will be Rs 10 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the company has increased to Rs Rs 9,46,36,00,990 consisting of 94,63,60,099 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

SBI Card Shares

The shares of SBI card on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 893, down by 1.38 percent.