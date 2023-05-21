 SBI Card rewards employees with 1,22,760 shares to employees as stock options
The Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved the allotment of 1,22,760 shares under the SBI Card - Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 for an exercise price of Rs 152.10 per share.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
SBI Card and Payment Services Limited on Saturday allotted 1,22,760 shares worth Rs 12,27,600 to eligible employees, the company announced through an exchange filing. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved the allotment of 1,22,760 shares under the SBI Card - Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 for an exercise price of Rs 152.10 per share.

Post the allocation the paid-up capital of the company increased to Rs 9,46,23,88,490 consisting of 94,62,38,849 shares of Rs 10 each.

The shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited on Friday closed at Rs 889.25, up by 0.30 per cent.

