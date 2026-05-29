Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Reports 70% Net Profit Growth In Q4 FY26

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd reported Q4 FY26 revenue of Rs 1,125.3 crore. |

Mumbai: Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL) reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,125.3 crore for Q4 FY26, up 4.6 percent from Rs 1,075.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit rose 70 percent year-on-year to Rs 15.0 crore from Rs 8.8 crore. Profit before tax increased to Rs 15.4 crore from Rs 10.2 crore a year ago.

The company also returned to profitability on a sequential basis after reporting a net loss in the preceding quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Revenue increased 7.7 percent from Rs 1,044.5 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Profit after tax improved from a loss of Rs 20.0 crore in the previous quarter to a profit of Rs 15.0 crore in Q4 FY26. Profit before tax rose sharply from Rs 3.8 crore in Q3 FY26.

Total expenses stood at Rs 1,135.4 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 1,062.3 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 1,077.2 crore a year earlier.

Despite higher costs, stronger income and improved contribution from joint venture and associate investments supported earnings.

What Drove The Numbers?

GACL operates in a single chemicals segment. Revenue growth was supported by higher sales during the quarter, while the company also benefited from a positive share of profit from joint ventures and associates amounting to Rs 7.1 crore, compared with a loss contribution in the previous quarter and the year-ago period. Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at Rs 2.04 in Q4 FY26 against Rs 1.20 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations increased 7.0 percent to Rs 4,358.1 crore from Rs 4,072.9 crore in FY25.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.4 crore for the year, compared with a net loss of Rs 65.1 crore in FY25, reflecting a significant reduction in losses.

The Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 17.70 per equity share and approved a Rs 67 crore investment for a 5,000 TPA high-purity hydrogen peroxide plant at Dahej, Gujarat.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.