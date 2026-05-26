Gujarat Fluorochemicals Reports 12% Revenue Growth In Q4 FY26, Profit Falls 43%

Gujarat Fluorochemicals reported 12 percent growth in consolidated Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 1,369 crore. |

Mumbai: Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFCL) reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,369 crore for Q4 FY26, up 12 percent from Rs 1,225 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, profit after tax declined 43 percent year-on-year to Rs 109 crore from Rs 191 crore. Profit before tax also fell 21 percent to Rs 171 crore.

The company’s quarterly results reflected continued growth in its chemicals and EV products businesses, although higher expenses and exceptional items weighed on profitability.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, GFCL’s revenue rose 20 percent from Rs 1,136 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net profit increased 6.9 percent from Rs 102 crore.

Total expenses during the quarter increased to Rs 1,200 crore compared with Rs 983 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 1,034 crore a year earlier.

Finance costs rose to Rs 42 crore from Rs 26 crore in Q4 FY25, while depreciation expenses increased to Rs 97 crore.

The company also reported exceptional charges of Rs 3 crore linked to the implementation impact of the new labour codes.

What Drove The Numbers?

The chemicals segment remained the largest contributor, generating Rs 1,380 crore in revenue during the quarter, while the EV products segment contributed Rs 15 crore. Chemicals EBITDA rose to Rs 353 crore from Rs 312 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, the EV products business reported a loss at the operating level. GFCL said employee benefit obligations linked to India’s new labour codes resulted in additional expenses during the quarter.

The company’s consolidated basic earnings per share stood at Rs 9.92 for Q4 FY26 against Rs 17.39 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, GFCL reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 4,996 crore, compared with Rs 4,737 crore in FY25. Annual profit after tax increased 5.1 percent to Rs 574 crore from Rs 546 crore. EBITDA for the chemicals business rose to Rs 1,371 crore for the year.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

The company also received Rs 430 crore investment in its EV products subsidiary from International Finance Corporation during the year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.