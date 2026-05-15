Gland Pharma Q4 Profit Surges 97% To ₹367 Crore, Revenue Rises 22% | Image: Gland Pharma (Representative)

Mumbai: Gland Pharma Limited reported a 96.6% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹366.7 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by higher revenues and improved operating leverage. Revenue from operations rose 22.3% to ₹1,743 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹1,425 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while sequential revenue growth stood at 2.8% over ₹1,695 crore reported in Q3 FY26. The company’s quarterly trajectory reflected sustained momentum through FY26 despite a one-time exceptional charge linked to labour code implementation.

Total income during the quarter stood at ₹1,854 crore against ₹1,469 crore in Q4 FY25 and ₹1,759 crore in Q3 FY26. Profit before exceptional item and tax increased to ₹506 crore from ₹288 crore in the year-ago quarter and ₹386 crore in the preceding quarter. Total expenses declined sequentially to ₹1,348 crore from ₹1,372 crore in Q3 FY26, though they remained above ₹1,181 crore recorded a year earlier. Employee benefits expense increased to ₹412 crore compared with ₹374 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequential profitability strengthened during the quarter, with earnings per share rising to ₹22.26 from ₹15.87 in Q3 FY26 and ₹11.32 in Q4 FY25. The company recorded an exceptional item of ₹243.46 million related to additional gratuity and leave liability provisions arising from the implementation assessment of the new labour codes framework. Gland Pharma also recognised employee stock option compensation expenses of ₹114.21 million during the quarter under the Gland Pharma Employee Stock Option Scheme 2025.

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 14.5% to ₹6,431 crore from ₹5,617 crore in FY25. Net profit for FY26 rose 47.1% to ₹1,027 crore compared with ₹699 crore in the previous year, while profit before tax climbed to ₹1,465 crore from ₹1,063 crore. Total comprehensive income for the year stood at ₹1,458 crore against ₹754 crore in FY25. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹20 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

Gland Pharma said the new labour codes became effective from November 21, 2025, and the company will continue monitoring pending state-level notifications and operational clarifications.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial filings and is not investment advice.