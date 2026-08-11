Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat Urges Farmers To Adopt Natural Farming, Warns Against Chemical Agriculture | X - ADevvrat

Anand, Aug 11: Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Tuesday urged farmers to move away from chemical farming and adopt natural farming, saying continued dependence on chemical fertilisers and pesticides could damage soil and water resources for future generations.

Governor promotes natural farming

During a two-day visit to Anand district, Devvrat visited the natural farm of progressive farmer Naresh Solanki in Boriyavi village of Anand taluka.

He inspected various crops, milked a cow and ploughed the field himself before interacting with local farmers and explaining the preparation and benefits of Jeevamrut and Ghan Jeevamrut.

“Nature and God have themselves created the best system for maintaining the fertility of the soil,” Devvrat told farmers.

Concerns over chemical farming

He said forests did not require chemical fertilisers for plants and trees to flourish, while the indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides had destroyed useful earthworms and microorganisms in agricultural soil.

As a result, farmers now have to add nutrients such as nitrogen, potash and phosphorus from external sources.

“Chemical farming has hardened the soil, whereas natural farming makes the soil fertile and, through natural water harvesting, allows rainwater to seep directly into the soil,” he said.

The Governor warned that if chemical farming continued, “there will be neither fertile soil nor clean drinking water left for future generations”.

Devvrat said natural farming could increase rather than reduce agricultural production, as higher organic carbon in the soil could improve crop yields.

Benefits of natural methods

He also said the cost of natural farming could be brought down significantly, describing it as a cow-based system in which cattle provide both milk and manure for agriculture.

"Several farmers in Gujarat were using a five-tier model of natural farming and earning lakhs of rupees annually with relatively low labour and input costs," he noted.

Urging farmers to abandon chemical farming, the Governor said its use polluted the environment and damaged soil and water, while potentially exposing people to serious health problems.

Recalling his own experience, Devvrat said he had given up chemical fertilisers and adopted natural farming, after which his land had regained its fertility.

“Instead of handing over barren land to the coming generation, handing over fertile and healthy land is the true form of repentance,” he said.

Governor attends yoga session

Earlier, the Governor had spent the night in an ordinary room at Charvarg Primary School in Samarkha village of Anand taluka.

He joined students, teachers, young people and villagers for a yoga and pranayama session at the school early on Tuesday morning.

While leading subtle exercises, Devvrat said yoga increased physical flexibility and improved blood circulation, making it beneficial for several ailments.

He demonstrated Sheetali, Anulom-Vilom, Bhramari and Bhastrika pranayama and said their regular practice could improve mental sharpness, concentration and calmness.

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He urged participants to make yoga and pranayama part of their daily routine. The Governor also performed Surya Namaskar with the children and explained the importance of 'Om'.

The session concluded with the collective chanting of the Gayatri Mantra.

The Governor has previously advocated natural farming as a means of improving soil fertility and reducing dependence on external agricultural inputs.

The state government has also been promoting the practice as a state-wide initiative.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)