Mumbai Crime: Dongri Police Arrest 40-Year-Old Gujarat Resident In Scooter Theft Case, Recover 2 Stolen Vehicles

Dongri Police arrested a Gujarat resident and recovered two stolen scooters during an investigation into a vehicle theft reported on S.V.P. Road | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 10, 2026: The Dongri Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with a motorcycle theft case and claimed to have solved two vehicle theft cases. Police also recovered two stolen scooters, an iron sickle and Rs 1,460 in cash from his possession.

Scooter Stolen Outside Food Shop

According to the police, the incident was reported on August 9, between 1 am and 1.20 am, outside a Fried Chicken Cuisine shop on S.V.P. Road, opposite Char Nal, Dongri.

The complainant, Mufaddal Shabbir Sariya, 37, had gone to collect a food parcel and parked his Honda Activa scooter, bearing registration number MH-01-CB-5753, outside the shop. An unidentified person allegedly stole the scooter without his consent.

The Dongri Police registered a case under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

CCTV Footage Helped Trace Suspect

During the investigation, the Crime Detection Team, led by Assistant Police Inspector Dattatray Jadhav, inspected the spot and examined CCTV footage from the surrounding areas, including J.J., Nagpada, Kamathipura and Mumbai Central. Based on the CCTV footage and information from an informer, police learnt that the suspect would be arriving in the Teli Mohalla area of Nagpada.

Police laid a trap and detained the suspect, identified as Azam Abdul Mannan Belip alias Sunny Bachkana, 40, a resident of Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The stolen Honda Activa MH-01-CB-5753, valued at around Rs 15,000, was recovered from his possession. During a search conducted in the presence of two panch witnesses, police allegedly recovered an iron sickle and Rs 1,460 in cash from his bag.

Second Stolen Scooter Recovered

During further interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to stealing another scooter in a separate case registered at Dongri Police Station under Section 303(2) of the BNS.

He reportedly told police that the Suzuki Burgman scooter MH-04-LF-8244, valued at around Rs 25,000, had been parked at Takiya Ward in Kurla. Police subsequently recovered the scooter.

Police said the accused has previous criminal records, including three cases registered at the J.J. Marg Police Station in 2017 and 2021 under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code.

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The accused was arrested on August 10, 2026, and further investigation is underway. The investigation was conducted by API Dattatray Jadhav, Police Constables Pravin Shinde, Kiran More, Pradeep Kachre, Siddhesh Patil and Atul Wankhade.

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