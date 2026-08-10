Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Former Vasai Corporator’s Son With Alleged MDMA Worth ₹27.30 Lakh In Matunga East

Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested Vishal Marathe in Matunga East after allegedly recovering MDMA tablets worth ₹27.30 lakh during a patrol-based operation | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 10, 2026: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch, Azad Maidan Unit, has arrested Vishal Marathe, 39, son of former Vasai corporator Shilpa Marathe, for allegedly possessing and selling illegal narcotics.

According to the police, the ANC team was on patrol on August 6, 2026, when they noticed Marathe behaving suspiciously near Seema Shulk Nivas Bungalow, 12 Adenwala Road, Five Gardens, Matunga East.

MDMA Tablets Seized

The police detained him and conducted a search. During the search, officers allegedly recovered 100 MDMA/Ecstasy tablets weighing approximately 68 grams, with an estimated street value of Rs 27.30 lakh.

The Azad Maidan Unit subsequently registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested Marathe.

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Police Custody Till August 12

The accused was produced before a court and has been remanded in police custody until August 12, 2026.

Police are investigating the source of the MDMA, its intended recipients and whether Marathe was part of a larger drug distribution network.

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