 GST Rate Cuts Lead To Retail Price Reductions & Increased Household Spending, Offsetting Tariff-Related Impact On India’s Exports
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGST Rate Cuts Lead To Retail Price Reductions & Increased Household Spending, Offsetting Tariff-Related Impact On India’s Exports

GST Rate Cuts Lead To Retail Price Reductions & Increased Household Spending, Offsetting Tariff-Related Impact On India’s Exports

GST rates were reduced for around 375 items on September 22, the report said, adding that government tracking indicates that companies lowered prices by more than what was warranted by GST rate cuts for about half of the items monitored.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: GST rate cuts have led to retail price reductions and increased household spending, which have offset the tariff-related impact on India’s exports, a report said on Tuesday. “Overall manufacturing output continued to rise, with the fall in new export orders fully offset by a rise in domestic orders.

A spurt in input purchases suggests that manufacturing could remain strong in November too,” the report from HSBC Global Investment Research noted. Based on pick-up in agriculture, manufacturing, construction, growth for Q3 CY25 is tracking 7.2-7.4 per cent, the firm said. The overall exports remained steady in spite of a dip in exports to United States due to tariff-related concerns, the report said.

Read Also
GST 2.0 Booster: UPI Sees 20.7 Billion Transactions In October Worth ₹27.28 Lakh Crore
article-image

The research house, however, maintained that growth may see some softness in the second half of the current fiscal year due to fiscal consolidation pressures. GST rates were reduced for around 375 items on September 22, the report said, adding that government tracking indicates that companies lowered prices by more than what was warranted by GST rate cuts for about half of the items monitored.

Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist/Strategist, ASEAN Economist said that increased demand for durable goods, a significant rise in vehicle sales, and heightened e-commerce activity is notable. Further, bank credit growth rose for industries and services, including electronic manufacturing and retail trade, she mentioned.

FPJ Shorts
RRB Announces Document Verification And Medical Exam Schedule For JE, Technician, And Paramedical Posts; Check Important Instructions
RRB Announces Document Verification And Medical Exam Schedule For JE, Technician, And Paramedical Posts; Check Important Instructions
Pakistan: Blast Reported Inside Supreme Court Building In Islamabad, Multiple Casualties Feared - VIDEO
Pakistan: Blast Reported Inside Supreme Court Building In Islamabad, Multiple Casualties Feared - VIDEO
Mahadev Betting App Scam: ₹6,000 Crore Accused Ravi Uppal Untraceable, Dubai Extradition 'On Hold': Report
Mahadev Betting App Scam: ₹6,000 Crore Accused Ravi Uppal Untraceable, Dubai Extradition 'On Hold': Report
Ordered Veg, Received Non-Veg: Startup Founder Udit Goenka Slams Swiggy, Threatens Legal Action
Ordered Veg, Received Non-Veg: Startup Founder Udit Goenka Slams Swiggy, Threatens Legal Action
Read Also
India's Exports To The US Dip 37.5%, Pharma, Auto, Smartphone, Metals Decline: Think Tank GTRI
article-image

Bhandari said that in spite of exports to the United States declining 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in September, following a 25 per cent increase in the first half of the year, the overall exports remained steady. The slump in exports to US was driven by weakness in jewellery, crustaceans, and textiles, the report noted.

Meanwhile, the overall exports remained steady, driven by stronger shipments to non-US markets, strong US-exports in exempted categories like electronics and petroleum, and continued strength in high-tech exports such as services, it said. The firm said that its growth data indicators show that activity picked up further in September, led by a pick-up in agriculture, manufacturing, construction and financial services, it noted.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Declines As Investors Book Profits, Tracking Gains From Stronger US Dollar & Lower Federal...

Gold Declines As Investors Book Profits, Tracking Gains From Stronger US Dollar & Lower Federal...

Adani Ports Reports Strong Financial Results, With 30% Revenue Increase At ₹9,167 Crore, Clocking...

Adani Ports Reports Strong Financial Results, With 30% Revenue Increase At ₹9,167 Crore, Clocking...

Fintech Company MobiKwik Reports 694% In Net Loss For The Second Quarter Due To A Fraud-Related...

Fintech Company MobiKwik Reports 694% In Net Loss For The Second Quarter Due To A Fraud-Related...

Lenskart IPO GMP Rises 13% On Day 3, Check Subscription Status, Price Band & Key Listing Details

Lenskart IPO GMP Rises 13% On Day 3, Check Subscription Status, Price Band & Key Listing Details

Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE & BSE Closed On Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025? Check Full Details

Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE & BSE Closed On Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025? Check Full Details