 India's Exports To The US Dip 37.5%, Pharma, Auto, Smartphone, Metals Decline: Think Tank GTRI
PTIUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: India's exports to the US have dipped 37.5 per cent during May-September 2025 from USD 8.8 billion in May to USD 5.5 billion in September, think tank GTRI said on Sunday.It said that exports of pharmaceuticals, smartphones, metals and auto have declined during the period.

Pharmaceutical product exports dipped 15.7 per cent from USD 745.6 million in May to USD 628.3 million in September. Industrial metals and auto parts facing uniform tariffs for all countries saw a modest 16.7 per cent drop, from USD 0.6 billion to USD 0.5 billion.

Aluminium exports fell 37 per cent , copper 25 per cent, auto parts 12 per cent, and iron-steel 8 per cent, GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said, adding that with similar duties on global suppliers, the dip likely reflects softer U.S. industrial activity rather than lost competitiveness.He added that labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, chemicals, agri-foods, and machinery endured a 33 per cent decline, from USD 4.8 billion to USD 3.2 billion.

"The impact here was both deep and widespread," he said.Exports of solar panels dropped 60.8 per cent from USD 202.6 million in May to USD 79.4 million in September.In textiles and garments also, shipments fell 37 per cent, from USD 944 million to USD 597 million."Garments were down 44 per cent, home textiles 16 per cent, and yarn and fabrics 41 per cent," he said adding marine and seafood exports declined 49 per cent, from USD 223 million to USD 113 million, dealing a severe blow to one of India's most labour-intensive export sectors..The US imposed a total of 50 per cent tariff on a wide range of Indian products effective from August 27.

