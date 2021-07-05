Govt extends deadline for public comments on draft e-commerce rules till July 21

The government on Monday extended till July 21 the deadline for public comments on proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020.

Earlier, the last date for public comments on the draft e-commerce rules was July 6.

"It has now been decided to extend the timeline for receipt of comments/ suggestions on the draft E-Commerce Rules. Views/ comments/ suggestions on the proposed amendments may be sent by July 21, 2021," a government notice said.

A senior official said that inadvertently the notice that was put out initially by the consumer affairs ministry mentioned the deadline as August 5 and subsequently, the date was changed. The deadline is July 21, the official added.