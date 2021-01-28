Cell Shocking: Rajasthan youth held for duping e-com firm in Indore, used to purchase mobiles online and return fake phones

Indore: This is a case where the reel ends… the real starts. Crime branch on Thursday arrested a person for duping e-commerce companies by buying new mobile phones online and returning the fake phones to the seller. The accused used to initiate a return request saying that he had received a fake phone. After that, he used to return fake mobile phones in the packing of the original mobile phone. The accused is being questioned about the case further.

IG Harinarayanachari Mishra said a complaint was received that a person is duping e-commerce companies by buying original mobile phones and returning fake phones to them. The crime branch officials were instructed to investigate the matter and to arrest the accused.

During the investigation, the crime branch officials came to know that one Wasim Akram, a resident of Sangod in Kota district (Rajasthan) is indulged in the crime. After collecting information about the accused, the crime branch team managed to arrest him from Rajasthan.

MODUS OPERANDI

Wasim used to buy mobile phones from Amazon and Flipkart and used to make an online payment. After receiving delivery, the accused used to initiate a return request after keeping a fake mobile phone in the package. He used to mention that the seller had sent a fake phone to him.