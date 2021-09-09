e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 04:49 PM IST

Govt announces new policy for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul activities

PTI
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the aim is to make India a global hub for MRO/ Representational image

The government on Thursday announced a new policy for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) activities.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the aim is to make India a global hub for MRO.

Discussions are also going on for convergence between civil and military works with respect to MRO, he told reporters here.

To boost MRO activities, the government has selected eight airports, including Delhi and Kolkata, for such works and to attract investments.

The government has been making efforts to bolster MRO activities in the country. Currently, most of such works are done outside the country.

In March last year, the GST Council decided to reduce the GST on MRO services to 5 per cent from 18 per cent.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 04:46 PM IST
