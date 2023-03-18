Google working on AI to fix blurred videos in Pixel smartphones

Blurred images and videos can spoil the party after celebrations captured on camera, or might blemish memories from a trip. But technology to clean up images often seen in investigative crime dramas, has also reached smartphones including Google's Pixel handset.

After providing AI to fix blurred pictures in Pixel 7, Google is now reportedly working on a tool to unblur videos.

No more fading memories

Although it isn't operational yet, a code for the feature has been detected in Google's update package for Android in Play Store.

It comes with options to crop and filter videos among others, and users can also select how far they want to fine-tune a clip, so that everything in a video appears crystal clear instead of shaky.

Nostalgia in store

Apart from the Unblur AI which has worked its magic on images in Pixel 7, the package also has options for video overlay, with visual effects such as chromatic, VHS and Super 8.

With this, a video can look like anything from visuals on casettes in the 90s to movie reels from previous decades.

This means that videos that are recorded on the go during weddings or during an adventure, don't need to be shot with a steady hand, since blurred visuals can be fixed later.