Google CEO Sundar Pichai Announces Opening of Global Fintech Operation Centre In Gujarat

Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed plans to establish Google's global fintech operation centre in Gujarat, India, following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington. The announcement came as part of Google's commitment to invest $10 billion in India's digitisation fund. Pichai expressed his admiration for PM Modi's visionary approach to Digital India, stating that it serves as a model for other nations.

The Meeting between Sundar Pichai and PM Narendra Modi

During his visit to the United States, Sundar Pichai had the privilege of meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting proved significant as Pichai shared Google's extensive investment plans for India and expressed his admiration for PM Modi's Digital India vision. The Indian government's vision for digitisation was regarded as pioneering and has become a blueprint for other countries worldwide.

Google's Investment in India's Digitisation Fund

As part of their commitment to support India's digitisation efforts, Google is investing a substantial $10 billion in the country's digitisation fund. This move highlights Google's recognition of India's potential as a digital powerhouse and signifies the company's dedication to fostering technological advancements within the nation.

The Establishment of Google's Fintech Operation Centre in Gujarat

In a notable development, Google announced the establishment of its global fintech operation centre in Gujarat's GIFT City. This decision further solidifies Google's commitment to India and its determination to contribute to the growth of the country's financial technology sector. The choice of GIFT City as the location for the centre underscores Gujarat's status as an emerging hub for fintech innovation and its favourable business environment.

Pichai's Appreciation for PM Modi's Vision

Sundar Pichai expressed his deep admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forward-thinking vision for Digital India. He emphasized that PM Modi's initiatives were ahead of their time and have now become a model that other nations aspire to replicate. Pichai's acknowledgment of the prime minister's leadership underscores the global significance of India's digital transformation and the influential role played by PM Modi in driving this change.