Gold Price Latest Update: Yellow metal price rises to Rs 48,359 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Monday rose to Rs 48,359 from Rs 48,283 per 10 gram. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, a Mumbai-based industry body, on July 6, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 48,359, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 48,165. Meanwhile, silver prices also rose to Rs 49,255 from Rs 48,803 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 48,359/-

995 - Rs 48,165/-

916 - Rs 44,297/-

750 - Rs 36,269/-

585 - Rs 28,290/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for August delivery fell by Rs 25, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 48,021 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,569 lots. The yellow metal for October delivery declined by Rs 9, or 0.02 per cent, to Rs 48,150 per 10 gram in 7,208 lots. In New York, gold was trading 0.30 per cent lower at USD 1,784.60 per ounce.