Gemini 1.5 Flash: Google's New Open-Source AI With Enhanced Features And Teen-Friendly Updates; Everything You Need To Know

Google has released Gemini 1.5 Flash, an open-source version of Gemini, to provide quicker and more informative answers. Additionally, they have expanded the Gemini for Teens mobile app and experience to new locations and added a new feature to address hallucinations in more detail.

Google updated its Gemini 1.5 Flash free-tier experience. The company tripled Gemini's to 32K tokens and significantly increased the context window in Gemini Advanced.

Gemini advance feature for free

This implies that users can ask Gemini more difficult questions and engage in longer, back-and-forth dialogues at no extra cost. The feature that has been present in Gemini Advanced, the ability to upload files directly from devices or via Google Drive, will be added shortly.

Enhanced capabilities

Users of Gemini 1.5 Flash can access websites that delve deeper into a particular topic by clicking on the chip at the end of a paragraph. This extends beyond websites.

In addition, users can see inline links to pertinent emails if Gemini's response includes information from the Gmail extension. Gemini's double-check feature, which highlights statements that are supported or refuted online using Google Search, verifies answers in addition to providing links to related content.

Gemini for teens

Google plans to make Gemini available to teenagers worldwide in more than 40 languages very soon. Teens can use Gemini to improve their understanding of academic material, get ready for college, or get assistance with creative projects if they are old enough to maintain their own Google account.

Google has implemented extra policies and safeguards, a teen-specific onboarding process, and an AI literacy guide to assist teens in using AI responsibly in order to help them navigate Gemini with confidence and safety.

Expanding Gemini app's reach

The European Economic Area (EEA), the United Kingdom, and Switzerland are gradually receiving Gemini in Google Messages, which offers chat support for recently added languages like French, Polish, and Spanish. Additionally, more nations are receiving the Gemini mobile app, enabling more people globally to access Gemini's on-the-go assistance.