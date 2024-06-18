Google Unveiled It's Gemini AI In India With Support For Local Languages

Gemini AI In India With Support For Local Languages |

The tech giant launched its much-awaited GenAI (generative artificial intelligence)-'Gemini'. Google unveiled Gemini's native app for India with support for 9 local languages in addition to English. After more than four months after its launch in the United States

Google has verified that Gemini 1.0 Pro is the default operating system for the Gemini mobile app. It does, however, have a paid option to access the Gemini Advanced experience, which is built on top of Gemini 1.5 Pro and provides a 1 million-token context window for processing.

Comprehending a broad range of data, from intricate data analysis tasks to documents as large as 1,500 pages, the nine Indian languages that are supported by the Gemini mobile app are also supported by Gemini Advanced.

Nine Indian languages are supported by the Gemini mobile app in India, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. According to the company, on Tuesday, this enabled users in the nation to type or speak in any of the supported languages to receive AI support.

Released in other countries

Google has quietly launched the Gemini mobile app in Turkey, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka concurrently with the India rollout.

Through the Play Store, Android users in qualified nations can download the Gemini app. In the Google Assistant app, Gemini can also be configured to be the default AI helper. Indian iPhone users will also have access to Gemini via the Google app in the coming weeks.

Gemini Integrated apps

Google demonstrated the deep integration of its Gemini AI assistant into the Android operating system and its extensions into apps like Gmail, Google Messages, YouTube, and Gmail at its I/O developer conference in May. Over the coming months, some of those experiences will be made available on compatible devices.

Google, however, announced that Gemini will be available to Indian users starting today in English through Google Messages.

