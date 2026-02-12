 Flipkart IPO Preparations Strengthen Leadership Hiring, Yogita Shanbhag Joins As VP–HR To Drive Talent & Growth Strategy
Flipkart has appointed Yogita Shanbhag as Vice President – HR to strengthen leadership and talent strategy as it prepares for future growth and IPO plans. She brings over 20 years of global HR experience from Juniper Networks and will focus on workforce planning, leadership development and organisational culture building.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Flipkart has appointed Yogita Shanbhag as Vice President – HR. |

Bengaluru: Flipkart has appointed Yogita Shanbhag as Vice President-Human Resources. The appointment is part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its leadership structure as it prepares for future expansion and possible IPO plans.

The company is focusing on building strong leadership and talent systems to support long-term business growth.

Role In Strengthening Talent And Leadership Strategy

In her new role, Shanbhag will help shape Flipkart’s people strategy. She will work on leadership development, workforce planning and talent management.

Her role will also ensure that employee and leadership plans match Flipkart’s fast-changing business priorities. The appointment comes at a time when digital companies are focusing more on strong leadership and stable workforce planning.

Strong Global HR Experience

Shanbhag brings more than 20 years of HR experience. Before joining Flipkart, she worked as HR Head at Juniper Networks. There, she handled leadership development, workforce transformation and talent strategy.

She has strong experience in working with business leaders and building strong workplace culture. She has also handled HR strategy in fast-growing and complex global organisations.

Focus On Organisational Growth And Culture

Shanbhag said she is excited to join Flipkart and work on building organisational strength and cultural alignment. She also thanked her previous company Juniper Networks for her growth and experience.

At Flipkart, she will focus on building strong teams and supporting business growth through better talent systems.

Why HR Leadership Matters For Tech Companies?

Industry experts say strong HR leadership is very important for technology companies. It helps in managing rapid growth, retaining talent and maintaining strong governance.

Flipkart’s move shows its focus on building long-term leadership strength and future-ready workforce practices.

