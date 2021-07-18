FATF postpones review of India's anti-money laundering, terror financing regime again to 2022

An evaluation by global organisation Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to analyse the effectiveness of India's anti-money laundering and countering terrorist financing regime has been postponed for the second time in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is now slated to be initiated next year, officials said.

The scheduled assessment for the country by the Paris-headquartered watchdog was originally slated for September-October, 2020.

However, these dates were postponed and pushed to February this year by the FATF secretariat in view of the coronavirus outbreak that gripped the world, including India.

"The schedule for FATF mutual evaluation has again been postponed from February, 2021 and it is tentatively expected to begin in September, 2022 now," a senior government officer told PTI.

As per the re-scheduled assessment calendar, the technical evaluation of Indian anti-money laundering, countering terrorist financing and the role of relevant legal framework and agencies enforcing these measures would begin in September next year followed by an on-site visit of FATF experts to the country in February, 2023, another official privy to the development said.