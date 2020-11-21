Pakistan's FATF future appears grim amid ongoing involvement in Afghanistan

While Pakistan retained its position on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list and was given another opportunity to avoid being dragged down to the blacklist, its continuous involvement along the border with Afghanistan may not bode well for its future in terms of its FATF status aspirations.

A few days before its full-scale review meeting, the FATF had reprimanded Pakistan for its 'meagre progress' in combating terror financing and money laundering, while the FATF's Asia-Pacific Group (APG) had expressed dissatisfaction as Pakistan has so far only complied to only two of the 40 recommendations provided to address issues of anti-money laundering and combating financing terror, reported Don McLain Gill for Centre for Peace Asia.

It is believed that the concessions granted to Pakistan have a lot to do with the presumption that Pakistan will toe a supporting line with the US amidst the crucial peace deal with the Taliban. However, shreds of evidence received from multiple intelligence reports suggest that Pakistan has starting nesting terror networks in Taliban safe havens of Afghanistan.

The Centre for Peace Asia wrote that although Pakistan has desperately tried to erase its footprints through its alleged 'crackdown on terrorism', evidence has pointed out that the relatively 'unruled areas' along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, particularly in the provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, Paktia, Khost, Paktika, Zabul and Kandhar in eastern Afghanistan have enabled Pakistan to set-up terror training camps and bases, with the active support and cooperation from the Taliban, Haqqani Network and Al-Qaeda.

It can be assumed that a nexus has developed between the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Haqqani Network, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) along with the Islamic State Khorasan Province (IS-KP) in the region. Moreover, Pakistani agencies' links with the IS-KP, the Haqqani Network, JeM and LeT remain exposed in recent times if some scattered dots are to be joined.

Huzaifa al-Bakistani, who was killed in a drone strike in Nangarhar province was an ex-LeT member, who along with his father-in-law Aijaz Ahangar (Usman al Kashmiri), an ISKP leader and ex-member of Pakistan-backed groups, namely Tehreek-ul- Mujahideen (TuM) and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), was looking after India-centric affairs of IS.

The recent Jalalabad Jail attack in August 2020 was a joint effort of sections affiliated with the Pakistani agencies, ISKP and HQN which worked very closely.