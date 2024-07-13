Euro NCAP Awards Skoda Kodiaq and Superb Top 5-Star Safety Ratings

Skoda Kodiaq - Crash Test |

In the latest round of testing by Euro NCAP, the new generations of the Skoda Kodiaq and Superb have achieved the highest possible 5-star safety ratings. The Skoda Kodiaq built on the MQB EVO platform, excelled in various safety parameters. It scored 89% for adult occupant protection, 83% for child occupant protection, 82% for pedestrian protection, and 78% for safety assist features.

Meanwhile, the fourth-generation Skoda Superb received remarkable safety ratings from Euro NCAP. It achieved 93% for adult protection, 87% for child protection, and 82% for the protection of road users. Additionally, the sedan scored an 80% rating for its safety assistance systems.

Skoda has outfitted the latest Kodiaq and Superb models with numerous advanced safety features to help prevent or lessen the impact of collision. These features include Front Assist, Collision Avoidance Assist, Turn Assist, Crossroad Assist, and Exit Warning. Other notable features include Adaptive Cruise Control, Emergency Assist, Crew Protect Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, and Adaptive Lane Assist that recognizes roadworks.

The latest-generation Skoda Spuerb comes in petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid variants. The petrol engine is available in two power levels, offering 201bhp and 261bhp. The diesel engine also comes in two versions, producing 148bhp and 190bhp. All models feature a standard seven-speed automatic DSG gearbox, ensuring smooth and efficient gear changes across the range.

The 2024 Skoda Kodiaq presents an array of powertrain options to cater to various driving needs. Among them is a 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine equipped with mild hybrid technology, generating 148bhp. Additionally, there is a 2.0-liter TSI engine with all-wheel drive that produces 201bhp. For diesel enthusiasts, the Kodiaq offers 2.0-liter TDI engine with both front-wheel and all-wheel drive, delivering 151bhp and 201bhp, respectively. Furthermore, a plug-in hybrid variant combines a 1.5-liter TSI engine with an electric motor, achieving a combined output of 210bhp.