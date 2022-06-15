Essar Power strengthens its commitment towards health, environment and safety |

Essar Power Limited, India’s first private sector independent power producer with over 25+ years of track record has once again surpassed its own bench mark in Health, Environment and Safety (HSE).

The company has achieved a remarkable feet of 6,948 Lost Time Accident (LTA) free days in FY 2021-2022. It has also taken several initiatives across all its plants to reduce its carbon foot print and transition the existing businesses towards greener and cleaner alternatives.

Kush S, CEO, Essar Power Ltd said, “Under our ESG philosophy, we have identified three themes – Decarbonisation, Decentralisation and Digitisation to reduce our carbon foot print and been in the process of curating a green balance sheet around renewable energy which is in line with Essar’s strategy of investing in future-centric businesses which give a superior rate of return within the ESG framework.”

With regard to Health, Essar Power, Hazira Complex (EPHL) has taken maximum precautionary measures to protect all its employees at site especially since the outbreak of Coronavirus. To ensure workplace safety, it has also conducted vaccination drive at site for all its employees.

On the safety front, Essar Power, Hazira Complex (EPHL) has maintained with its excellence in safety management. It clocked 2,256 Lost Time Accident free days and Zero Major Accident for year 2021-22. EPHL also completed ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 14001:2015 Recertification audit without Major or Minor Non-conformity.

In relation to the environment, EPHL commissioned ECOSTP (Sewage Treatment Plant) of 20 KLD capacity to treat domestic waste water which is reused for horticulture purpose. This plant unit implements technology to meet Zero Energy Consumption, Zero Chemical Consumption, Zero Maintenance and Zero Manpower Requirement. Additionally, it commissioned Alkali Scrubber Unit for SO2 emission reduction from flue gas for both units, through which EPHL aims to achieve 25% reduction in SO2 emission. It also received CCA Amendment for increase in coal quantity consumption from Gujarat Pollution Control Board.

EPHL has also been honoured with the Grow Care Award 2021 for Environment Excellence for its efforts.

During the last three years Essar Power has reduced its debt from a peak level of approximately Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 6,000 crore. Essar Power has a current power generating capacity of 2,070 MW across four plants in India and Canada. It recently sold its Mahan – Sipat transmission line to Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) for Rs 1,913 crores.