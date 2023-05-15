EaseMyTrip partners with Swiggy and launches a Pan India offers to the users of both platforms |

EaseMyTrip.com, a leading online travel-tech platform in India, has teamed up with Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand convenience delivery platform , to create a unique offering that benefits consumers of both brands. EaseMyTrip will promote exclusive Swiggy offers to its user base and in return will have EaseMyTrip’s offers via banner visibility on the post transactional screen of the Swiggy app, resulting in greater visibility for both brands, the company announced through an exchange filing.

This unique campaign enables the brands to tap into each other's user base. For EaseMyTrip users, they will be showcased enticing deals from Swiggy, making their travel-planning experience more inclusive. Swiggy will gain more visibility on the travel platform, potentially attracting more users. Similarly, EaseMyTrip is expected to gain visibility among the millions of users on Swiggy.

Towards this collaboration, Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Swiggy, one of India’s most-loved consumer brands. Together, we aim to increase visibility and offer unique benefits to both parties and customers to further enhance their experience with us.”

Amit Kumar Banka, AVP, of Growth Marketing, said,“EaseMyTrip is one of the most reliable travel companies in India offering great rates and flawless service. Through this collaboration, its users will be able to enjoy the unparalleled convenience and seamless food delivery experience Swiggy enables and vice versa.”

The promotion will run from May 15-May 30 and showcase distinctive offerings, driving brand awareness and creating a win-win for both the companies as well as their customers.