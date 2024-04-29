India Takes Top Place in the AI Race: NetApp Report

India takes top place in the NetApp report. | Photo: Pinterest

The Cloud Complexity Report by NetApp dives deep into adoption of AI by countries. The two biggest obstacles in the AI era are growing IT costs and guaranteeing data security, but these won't stop AI's progress.

The second annual NetApp Cloud Complexity Report delves into the ways in which global technology decision-makers are utilizing and navigating artificial intelligence on a large scale. This new chapter sheds light on the year's progress, preparedness, obstacles, and momentum, as well as the crucial role data management plays in the success of AI.

There appears to be a distinct difference between nations leading the way and those lagging in the development of artificial intelligence (AI), according to a report on cloud complexity that the intelligent data infrastructure company NetApp recently released.

The report offers global insights into the adoption of AI, including its progress, readiness, obstacles, and momentum. It also emphasizes the importance of a single data infrastructure for the success of AI.

The report, which was produced in association with Savanta, polled more than 1,300 executives in ten nations to determine the state of AI adoption across a range of industries.

As per the NetApp report, countries like Singapore, India, the United States, and the United Kingdom are spearheading the adoption and innovation of artificial intelligence. On the other hand, nations such as Germany, Australia, and Spain are considered to be behind in terms of technological advancement.

AI Leaders

The report also implies that there are differences in the ways that AI leaders and laggards approach the field. Globally, 67% of businesses in AI-leading nations say they have hybrid IT environments, with India leading at 70% and Japan trailing behind at 24%

It was discovered that 60% of businesses in developed nations like Singapore, the United Kingdom, India, and the United States have active or in-pilot AI projects. By comparison, only 36% of businesses in AI-lagging nations such as Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and Japan have started AI-related projects.

"The rise of AI is ushering in a new disrupt-or-die era," said Gabie Boko, Chief Marketing Officer at NetApp. "Data-ready enterprises that connect and unify broad structured and unstructured data sets into an intelligent data infrastructure are best positioned to win in the age of AI." Boko added.

According to the report, in order for AI-laggard nations to stay competitive, they must innovate and adopt AI quickly. In nations where AI adoption is still in its infancy, 42% of businesses have optimized their IT systems for AI. Sixty-seven percent of German businesses and fifty-nine percent of Spanish businesses have AI-optimized IT environments.

"AI is only as good as the data that fuels it," said Pravjit Tiwana, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Cloud Storage at NetApp.

"Both the AI leaders and AI laggards show us that in the prevailing hybrid IT environment, the more unified and reliable your data, the more likely your AI initiatives are to be successful." Tiwana said.