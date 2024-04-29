Streamline Your Creative Processes With Gen AI

Generative AI is quietly orchestrating a paradigm shift in marketing, proving itself to be an indispensable ally in a world where precision and efficiency drive success. A recent Salesforce survey mentions the momentum behind this trend, revealing that 55% of marketing professionals already leverage these technologies, with another 22% planning to follow suit shortly. This significant shift underscores the critical role of Generative AI in modern marketing strategies and its potential to redefine industry standards and practices.

Generative AI's role in post-production

In post-production, Generative AI has been streamlining cumbersome tasks, easing complex editing processes and ensuring content meets required standards of consistency and precision. This automation extends to:

• Post-Production Analysis: After content is created and distributed, Generative AI tools analyse various metrics such as view counts, engagement rates and user interactions. This data helps to understand what resonates with audiences and can inform future content creation. For instance, AI can identify patterns in which types of videos retain viewers' attention longer or what features of an image lead to higher engagement on platforms like Instagram versus Twitter.

• Automated Editing and Enhancement: AI algorithms swiftly edit video footage, optimise sound levels, and enhance visuals, reducing hours of manual labour significantly. This efficiency boost is reflected in the AI-powered video-editing software market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032, reaching a valuation of USD 1,032.0 million by 2032.

Transforming cross-platform creative optimisation

Generative AI excels in adapting content and this capability ensures that content is not only visually appealing but also optimised for engagement on individual platforms. Key functionalities include:

• Tailored Content Formatting: AI systems resize and format content, from images to videos, ensuring it meets platform-specific requirements without compromising on quality or aesthetics.

• Engagement Optimisation: By analysing data from past performance, AI can predict what adjustments will enhance engagement on platforms by customising content to resonate more effectively.

Continuing impact of Generative AI in the creative field

Widely regarded as the cornerstone of future digital content creation, Generative AI epitomises unparalleled efficiency gains and adaptability, promising significant strides in conception, production and delivery. Witnessing the evolution of Generative AI, it's evident how rapidly this technology is progressing with each passing month.

As we journey forward, Generative AI is reshaping the future of content creation and delivery across diverse sectors, from digital marketing to entertainment and beyond. By integrating Generative AI now, businesses can not only streamline operations but also provide invaluable insights that enable smarter, more strategic business decisions.

(Neel Pandya, the author is the CEO - EMEA and APAC at Pixis)