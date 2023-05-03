EaseMyTrip and InterGlobe Technology Quotient renews it’s long-term agreement for bookings | Image: EaseMyTrip (Representative)

EaseMyTrip.com, an online travel platform announces its renewal of a long-term contract with InterGlobe Technology Quotient, a travel technology provider to have seamless access to Travelport+ (1G) which is an efficient travel commerce platform for booking of tickets.

Under this strategic agreement, EaseMyTrip stands to gain a sum of Rs 100 Crores over a term of agreement which could further be utilised by the company for its inorganic growth and global expansion. ITQ will pay for every GDS transaction facilitated by EaseMyTrip on the Travelport+ (1G) portal.

Expressing their interest for the long-term association, Mr. Sandeep Dwivedi, COO, InterGlobe Technology Quotient said, “We are pleased to be continuing our partnership with EaseMyTrip and have seen our synergies grew towards delivering best travel booking experiences to the customers. With our innovative capabilities together with Travelport we are committed to providing the best industry led solutions.”

Starting the association in 2009, Mr. Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-founder, EaseMyTrip said, “We hold promising relationships with ITQ and Travelport as our associates in developing and transforming the booking experience for us and our customers for years. With their cutting-edge technology and user-friendly platform, we are able cater to the growing travel demand and channel complex booking process seamlessly. Moreover, the deal will increase EaseMyTrip’s cash to balance sheet while taking advantage of negotiating more with suppliers to aid inorganic growth. Their trust in us truly defines a prosperous future ahead.’’

Read Also EaseMyTrip opens its first franchise store in Patna