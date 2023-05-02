EaseMyTrip opens its first franchise store in Patna | Image: EaseMyTrip (Representative)

EaseMyTrip.com, an online tech travel platform, has launched its first offline retail store in Patna, Bihar, it announced on Tuesday through an exchange filing. This is a strategic move aligned with the company’s expansion plans and objective of tapping customers who prefer ‘meet and greet’ kind of an experience.

As the brand is keen to spread its footprints and scale its operations, the new office has been launched in the prime location of Maharaja Kameshwar Complex on Frazer Road in Patna. The store interior is made keeping in mind the latest designs including brand colours to have a solid customer’s brand recall. The store will offer marque services like flight and hotel bookings, purchasing bus, train and group fare tickets, and availing holiday, cruise and charter packages. The add-on services of visa application and related formalities will also be offered by EaseMyTrip’s Patna store.

Speaking on the same, Mr. Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “We are happy to officially launch our first store in Patna as we intend to establish a strong pan India presence through our franchise model. This is one of the significant steps in the long-term objective of expanding footprints in the Indian market.”

Early this year, the company announced establishing offline retail stores under their flagship franchise business in India. The store launch in Patna is a part of this strategy and will help the company provide the customers an opportunity to have an in-store retail experience.

Read Also EaseMyTrip partners with IIFA to offer customers an exclusive opportunity to attend star-studded...