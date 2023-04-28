EaseMyTrip partners with IIFA to offer customers an exclusive opportunity to attend star-studded events | Image: EaseMyTrip (Representative)

EaseMyTrip.com , a travel tech platform, has announced through an exchange filing that it has become the official Travel Partner of IIFA yet again this year with an exciting offer for its users to attend the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi. As the official travel partner for the event, EaseMyTrip is delighted to provide its customers with the opportunity to attend one of the biggest events in the Indian entertainment industry.

EaseMyTrip customers can now avail a complimentary ticket to the IIFA Awards 2023 on booking air tickets to Abu Dhabi till 30th April 2023 using the coupon code ‘EMTIIFA’. This offer is valid for bookings made on the company's website, mobile site, Android or iOS app. To avail the complimentary tickets, customers simply need to book flight tickets from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi using the coupon code EMTIIFA on EaseMyTrip's user-friendly platforms, including the website, mobile site, Android, or iOS app.

Upon booking confirmation, EaseMyTrip will reach out to the customers, offering them a free IIFA Awards 2023 ticket for one day. To collect this coveted ticket, customers are requested to visit EaseMyTrip's retail office located in Dubai. As a fun addition, customers will also be required to take a selfie in front of the retail office and share it on their social media handles.

Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder from EaseMyTrip said, “We are excited to introduce our incredible 'Fly to IIFA' offer, bringing together the magic of travel and the glamour of Bollywood. As a homegrown travel company, we understand the importance of cultural events and how they shape our lives. We are proud to be associated with IIFA and offer our customers an opportunity to witness the best of Indian cinema and culture. Creating unforgettable experiences for our customers is what we always strive for, and what better way to do that than by offering them a chance to attend the prestigious IIFA Awards. This exclusive offer allows our customers to immerse themselves in the world of entertainment, rubbing shoulders with their favourite stars and creating memories that will last a lifetime. At EaseMyTrip, we are committed to making dreams take flight, and 'Fly to IIFA' is just the beginning.”

Read Also EaseMyTrip exhibited as the official travel partner at the Republic Summit 2023

Andre Timmins, Director & CO-Founder from IIFA said “Over the years the IIFA journey as led to huge tourism with anything between 15-25,000 visitors in the host destinations during the weekend with great economic impact as a result of the unique opportunity that IIFA presents of taking the Indian Film fraternity to the world and out to their fans. Post hosting IIFA tourism has almost doubled in many places as a result of the showcase that the brand presents with tremendous brand marketing benefits. We are so pleased that now with the long standing and continuing relationship we share with Ease My Trip as travel partners, we are able to increase and enhance this visitation with more people travelling from around the world to experience our brand in IIFA host cities & countries. This is just the beginning and we look forward to great things in the future through this association”