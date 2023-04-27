EaseMyTrip exhibited as the official travel partner at the Republic Summit 2023 | Image: EaseMyTrip (Representative)

EaseMyTrip.com, a online tech travel platform was prolifically exhibited as the official travel partner of the Republic Summit 2023 on the live transmission. The premier OTA had logos placed on-air and on-ground, and brand NFCT elements were packaged as well. The convention took place at the iconic Taj Palace in New Delhi on April 25 and 26, 2023.

The easily recognizable, EaseMyTrip logo was strategically placed, and the branding was done across ILUs alongside the promotions. Furthermore, there was also a 60-90 second news story that flashed on the Republic Media Network, validating EaseMyTrip as the travel partner of the coveted conference.

EaseMyTrIp also partook in a broader commercial capacity within the summit as it was also the session sponsor partner during the engrossing session with eminent leaders. The session will be further packaged as an exclusive episode and aired on Republic TV.

Celebrating this partnership, there was also an exclusive brand vignette/MDs byte that was made and aired for EaseMyTrip. All these arrangements ensured EaseMyTrip enjoyed unflagging visibility on Republic TV across the summit days, with live dip-ins throughout the day where they were able to reach millions of viewers.

Speaking about the successful association, Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said, “We are one of India’s most loved online travel portals, and therefore, anything that concerns a developmental stance for the nation, our customers will always find us as a part of those conversations. The Republic Summit 2023 provided us with a golden opportunity to make our brand visible to the millions of Republic TV viewers, bolstering our brand visibility. Furthermore, we were elated to be a commercial partner at a symposium that celebrated India and its prospective potential as a nation.”

‘We at Republic TV are happy to have EaseMyTrip as our travel partner. EaseMyTrip has been transforming the online space for travelling and the brand had great synergy with our Summit theme this year - Time Of Transformation. We are looking forward and working towards more strategic partnerships with the brand in the near future’, said, Hersh Bhandari Group COO - Republic Media Network.

Republic Summit on Time of Transformation

The third edition of the ‘Republic Summit’ on the theme ‘Time of Transformation’ focused on India’s culture, rich traditions, ideas, governance, and people and presented the country as an emerging superpower.