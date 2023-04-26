EaseMyTrip launches a special program, EMT Royale, for its premium customers | Image: EaseMyTrip (Representative)

EaseMyTrip.com, online travel tech platform, announced the introduction of EMT Royale - an invite only, special program for its elite customers, the company announced through an exchange filing. Designed for the exclusive members, the program will have access to the most sought-after and luxurious travel concierge services hand-picked by some top of the line domain experts.

This is a premium membership-based program for EaseMyTrip’s elite customers. Through EMT Royale, they can avail highly customised and bespoke services pertaining to flight and hotel bookings and holiday, charter and cruise packages.

Exceptional features of EMT Royale include:

Invite only program limited for the first few members based on their yearly spend on leisure travel.

Exclusive services on business and first-class flight bookings

Value-added services and benefits along with the best rates on hotel bookings

Bespoke holiday packages customised as per travellers’ requirements and preferences

Personalised and palatial charter experiences for travellers and their loved ones

Access to the world’s top and best in line cruises with specially curated and personalised services

A dedicated team of highly qualified travel experts available for instant query resolution and effective customer servicing.

Commenting on this initiative, Rikant Pittie, Co-founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “With the significant growth of the global travel and tourism industry projected this year, one thing is for sure- travellers will be keen to indulge in once-in-a-lifetime experiences. At EaseMyTrip, we are happy and excited to be at the forefront, fulfilling all our customers’ needs, and being a part of millions and billions of travel journeys. We are grateful to our elite customers for their loyalty and constant support and look forward to servicing them better with exclusive offers. Launching the EMT Royale program is an effort in this direction to provide our elite travellers with access to bespoke travel concierge services, which will be tailored to suit their requirements and taste. This initiative is just a way to extend our gratitude to our premium customers and reward them for their unwavering commitment to our brand.”