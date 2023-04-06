EaseMyTrip expands senior leadership; appoints Ashutosh Sharma as Vice President - Marketing | Image: EaseMyTrip (Representative)

EaseMyTrip.com, an online travel tech platform, has appointed Ashutosh Sharma as Vice President, Marketing, the company announced through an exchange filing. In his new role, Ashutosh will drive the company’s marketing division and enhance brand visibility. He will also focus on strengthening EaseMyTrip's position in the highly competitive online travel market by identifying new growth opportunities and leveraging digital platforms to reach customers with a 360-degree approach.

Ashutosh Sharma

Ashutosh is an accomplished digital marketing expert with more than a decade of experience in the advertising and marketing industry. His previous stint was with Dentsu India as Senior Director of Digital Marketing. Before that, he was associated with Hakuhodo Inc. as its Planning Director - Digital Services.

In the initial years, he worked with ADOBE, Tribal Fusion, iAvatarZ Digital, and eSpot Digital Media. Throughout his career, Ashutosh has been associated with some of India’s leading brands, including GroupM, Adobe, Microsoft, Maruti Suzuki, Bose Headphones & Speakers, and Shell Engine Oil & Lubricants. He has been spearheading everything from conceptualization, strategizing, media planning, and rolling out campaigns to optimization and post-campaign evaluations at those companies.

Commenting on Ashutosh’s appointment, Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, "We are delighted to welcome Ashutosh to our team. His in-depth understanding of different sectors and consumer communication will help us strengthen our position in the market. We are confident he is a notable addition to our company and will further drive the brand’s growth.”

Ashutosh Sharma, Vice President, Marketing at EaseMyTrip, said, "I feel privileged to take on this role at EaseMyTrip. The company has disrupted the online travel space in India with its customer-centric approach and innovative offerings. I look forward to working with the team and contributing to its growth journey."