 EaseMyTrip sponsors the IBA Women's World Championship 2023
The EaseMyTrip logo was imprinted in the Indian team’s tracksuit and volunteer uniforms

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
EaseMyTrip sponsors the IBA Women's World Championship 2023 | Image: EaseMyTrip (Representative)

EaseMyTrip.com, online tech travel platform, lends its support to the 13th edition of the IBA Women’s World Championship 2023 as the associate sponsor of the tournament, as per an exchange filing.

As a commercial partner of the tournament, EaseMyTrip’s brand visibility bolstered by its logo being on full display in various merchandise, roster lists, media dockets, and live TV visuals.

The easily recognizable EaseMyTrip logo was emblazoned on the outdoor branding sites at the stadiums, hotels, and other prominent media kiosks, as well as on related official social media accounts.

The tournament-related media obligations and exercises also carried the name of EaseMyTrip including the high-octane areas where live action took place, such as ring corners, Toblerone, and ad boards around the ring.

The tournament gave EaseMyTrip’s brand visibility in millions through the channels: SonyLiv, Sony Ten 1 in HD and SDon RODP, and Doordarshan.

New Delhi, India, hosted the 13th edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships, which took place from March 15th to 26th, 2023.

Prize money was given to medal winners; gold medal winners received $100,000, silver medal winners received $50,000, and bronze medal winners received $25,000. The tournament is a premier event conducted by the International Boxing Association.

IBA, as the sanctioning body, is an independent sports organization that is responsible for sanctioning amateur boxing contests in Olympic-style competition and awarding world championships and championships in lower divisions.

The IBA is made up of five different continental confederations: the AFBC, AMBC, ASBC, EUBC, and OCBC. There are 203 national boxing federations represented in this organization.

Speaking on the development, Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said, “Boxing is a combat sport where 360-degree, high-octane action is always exhibited to the fans. The women’s world championship in 2023 is a marquee event and has some superstars competing for the coveted championship win. It is our attempt to support women empowerment through this association as we truly stand by it. Being such a dynamic and 360-degree sport, the IBA Women's World Championship 2023 also presents us with an amazing opportunity to amplify the brand's visibility to millions of boxing fans.”

